Kazakh President, Singaporean Business Address Alatau City Project Implementation 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the implementation of the flagship Alatau City project in the Almaty Region during a May 23 meeting with Singaporean large business leaders, reported the Akorda press service.

Welcoming potential partners, Tokayev noted the importance of Alatau City as a catalyst for the economy not only of Kazakhstan, but also of the entire Central Asian region. The implementation of this project was also addressed during his talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong.

“We intend to build a completely new integrated metropolis in the style of Singapore, which can become a leading international business hub that meets world standards. Well-thought-out infrastructure, the use of innovative technologies in housing construction, and an emphasis on promising industries – all these are critical elements that ensure the success of Alatau City as a sustainable development project. The development of innovative sectors such as IT, startups, research and development, sustainable manufacturing, renewable energy, agribusiness, healthcare must demonstrate a shift away from traditional resource-based industries. It is clear that creating a green, sustainable and inclusive city requires intensive coordination of policy and investment conditions. Therefore, the Kazakh government created the Alatau special economic zone (SEZ) with an area of nearly 1,000 square kilometers,” said the President.

Tokayev thanked the Singaporean company Surbana Jurong for developing a comprehensive master plan for the project. He called on representatives of Singaporean business to participate in the initiative’s implementation and expressed confidence in its enormous potential.

The Akimat (administration) of the Almaty Region, Caspian Group JSC and the Surbana Jurong company developed the concept of a master plan for the development of the G4 City.

Alatau city in the Ili district of the Almaty Region became a city of regional significance in January after a decree issued by the President.

The government approved Alatau’s general plan and revised the borders of the Talgar and Ili districts, as well as city of Konaev.

The President approved the decision to expand the territory of the SEZ from 30,000 to 96,500 hectares and rename the G4 City SEZ to the Alatau SEZ.