Kazakh Energy Minister Strengthens Ties With China: Focus on Oil, Gas and Renewables  

ASTANA — Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev met with representatives from major Chinese energy companies and government agencies during his visit to China on Aug. 29- 30. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the energy, gas, and oil sectors, reported the ministry’s press service.

In a discussion with Zhang Jianhua, the head of China’s National Energy Administration, Satkaliyev expressed interest in China’s approach to modernizing coal-fired power plants to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

The sides also explored opportunities in renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power, and considered expanding collaboration in the gas sector and oil refining.

Satkaliyev and Dai Houliang Chairman of the CNPC Board of Directors, addressed key issues such as constructing a new section of the Beineu—Bozoy—Shymkent gas pipeline and finalizing a long-term contract for exporting Kazakh gas. They also discussed increasing the capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery.

Both sides expressed a strong interest in pursuing joint projects in the oil and gas sectors and stressed the importance of continuing their cooperation on mutually beneficial terms.

At the meeting with Liu Mingsheng, Chairman of State Power Investment Corporation, the parties identified key areas for future cooperation in renewable energy and reviewed the energy sector’s overall prospects.