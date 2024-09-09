Kazakh Athletes Win in Assyk Atu First Round, Reach Final in Audaryspak at Nomad Games 

By Dana Omirgazy in 5th World Nomad Games on 9 September 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s assyk atu (knocking out knucklebones) team managed to beat the Mongolian team in the first round with a score of 2:0 at the fifth World Nomad Games on Sept. 9.

Horseback wrestling, known as Audaryspak in Kazakh, is a time-honored equestrian competition that challenges the strength and stability of horseback riders. Photo credit: The directorate of the fifth World Nomad Games

Also, three Kazakh athletes reached the final in audaryspak or horseback wrestling. Sixty-four athletes from nine countries are participating in the audaryspak competition, reported Kazinform.

“Three athletes from Kazakhstan will compete in the final. They are Yermek Kuralbay (60 kilograms), Almat Laptibek (70 kilograms) and Daryn Otkelbay (80 kilograms). In general, the Kazakh and Kyrgyz teams are considered the strongest in audaryspak,” said Zhanbatyr Bekmusayev, head coach of the Kazakhstan national audaryspak team.


