Mastering Saddle: Art and Sport of Horseback Wrestling

ASTANA—Horseback wrestling, known as Audaryspak in Kazakh, is a time-honored equestrian competition that challenges the strength and stability of horseback riders. Rooted in the training practices of nomadic warriors, Audaryspak has evolved into a celebrated tradition, showcasing its participants’ courage, agility and exceptional horse-riding skills.

Held at festivals and competitions, horseback wrestling is not just a test of physical prowess but a tribute to the cultural heritage that unites nations. As a sport deeply embedded in nomadic culture, it continues to captivate audiences and participants, preserving a rich tradition passed down through generations.

The rules and techniques of Audaryspak

In Audaryspak, horseback riders engage in intense bouts with the objective of pulling the opponent off their horse. Stability in the saddle and control of the horse is crucial, as the winner is determined by successfully knocking down the opponent. Each match lasts five minutes, and victory is achieved when a wrestler completely dismounts their opponent or pulls them off balance to the ground.

According to the rules, wrestlers are allowed to drag their opponent forward or toward themselves but are forbidden from using a whip—an essential tool for any rider—against each other. The selection of the horse plays a pivotal role, with agile and strong horses being preferred for this sport.

Wrestlers are divided into weight categories to ensure fairness, with participants competing in categories ranging from 60 to over 100 kilograms. The competition progresses through rounds, with wrestlers advancing based on their performance until the final match, where the top two competitors vie for first place.

The competitive landscape and strategies

The World Nomad Games, scheduled for September, will feature six athletes per team, along with a coach, veterinarian, groom, representative and referee. Competitions will be held on a specially equipped circular field with a 15-meter diameter. The wrestlers are identified by their belts, with the first-named participant wearing red and the second-named wearing blue.

The sport is governed by the rules of the World Horseback Wrestling Federation to ensure fair play. Wrestlers earn points by lifting their opponents’ legs above the saddle, pushing or pulling them out of the circle and avoiding prohibited actions such as intimidating their opponent’s horse or grabbing the reins. If the points are tied after the allotted time, a Beldesu (bout of wrestlers with a belt) is held. The wrestlers must grip each other’s belts with one hand while their other hand remains on the leash, with the match decided based on who remains in control.

World Horseback Wrestling Federation

Last year, Almaty hosted the first World Congress on Audaryspak, during which the creation of a federation was announced.

Islambek Salzhanov, the president of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, stressed the importance of creating the federation on July 6, 2023.

“It is time to elevate our national sport, Audaryspak, to the global stage. With countries such as Russia, China, Mongolia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan and Hungary, we will develop and introduce the world to this discipline,” said Salzhanov.

The meeting also focused on improving the games’ rules, unifying them and broadening their appeal. These initiatives were designed to elevate Audaryspak’s global profile, secure its inclusion in prominent events and promote its recognition as Kazakhstan’s distinctive and valuable cultural heritage.