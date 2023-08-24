International Canine Federation Recognizes Kazakhstan As Full Member

ASTANA — The world’s canine organization – Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) – recognized the Kazakh Union of Cynologists as a full member, with 72 out of 77 FCI member states voting for the approval of the country’s application on Aug. 22, announced the Head of the Office of Presidential Affairs Aibek Dadebayev on his telegram channel.

“This is an important accomplishment. As a full member of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale, we have the right to seek registration of our famous Tazy and Tobet as primordially Kazakh breeds. This was a 20-year-long journey for domestic cynologists. My heartfelt congratulations on their triumph. I share their joy!” Dadebayev said.

The work on the revival of the Kazakh breeds Tazy and Tobet, as well as the issue of international recognition of these dog breeds, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is under the patronage of the Office of Presidential Affairs. Last year, Kazakhstan allocated 1.4 billion tenge ($3 million) for preserving and reproducing tazy and tobet hunting dog breeds.

Tazy and tobet are among the oldest breeds of dogs, which have been living near people with nomadic lifestyles for centuries. They protected multi-thousand livestock, hunted foxes, hares, wolves, and were used as a labor force.

The tazy is widely appreciated for its exceptional qualities: they are peerless hunters in the steppe and mountainous areas. They have an incredibly sensitive smell and can long run at a speed of 12-15 kilometers per hour.

According to Dadebayev, the interdepartmental working group has accomplished much in the last year, from selecting an authorized body – the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources – to amending the laws.

“Close collaboration with the ICF standards commission is on the agenda. The Ministry of Ecology intends to establish the National Center for Tazy and Tobet, which will do additional study on the breed and maintain close contact with the cynological community,” he wrote.

Established in 1911, the FCI is the highest authority of the canine culture, with 94 members. It supports the well-being of pedigree dogs worldwide and their selective breeding and generational registrations. The FCI is responsible for safeguarding pedigree dogs’ health and international pedigree dog activities to enhance the relations between dogs and humans.