Dimash Qudaibergen Reunites with Fans in Astana for Spectacular Two-Day Concert

ASTANA — The long-awaited two-day concert of world-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen electrified the Astana Arena stadium on Sept. 13-14, captivating thousands of fans with his signature vocal prowess and mesmerizing stage presence.

Qudaibergen reunited with his fans on home soil for the first time in two years—since his 2022 concert in Almaty.

The concerts were accompanied by performances from the Presidential Orchestra of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan, conducted by Darkhan Rakhimgaliyev, and the choir of the Kazakh National University of Arts, which added a majestic and fresh sound to Dimash’s already powerful performances.

In a heartfelt tribute to his roots, the event opened with a stirring rendition of Kazakhstan’s national anthem—an unprecedented moment in Dimash’s solo concert history. As the entire stadium joined in, a palpable sense of patriotism and unity swept through the crowd, setting the tone for the unforgettable night.

The shows attracted over 10,000 foreign spectators from 80 countries, who traveled to Kazakhstan specifically to witness the performance of their beloved artist.

A team of more than 200 professionals worked to bring the grand event to life, while Dimash was joined on stage by an international group of 350 performers, including dancers, musicians and singers from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Ukraine, Cameroon, Ghana, Uganda, Mexico, Spain and Kenya.

The show began with a stunning performance of “Ave Maria,” as aerial gymnasts, portraying angels and demons, enacted the timeless story of the battle between good and evil with graceful movements.

Continuing the sacred theme, the song “Love of Tired Swans” filled the arena, while a gymnast performed a breathtaking aerial dance under the stadium dome. The performance culminated when Dimash, while singing the final vocal phrase, ascended with the gymnast high above the audience, a moment that brought the audience to its feet in thunderous applause.

The concert also featured the iconic song “Sos D’un Terrien En Détresse.” As soon as the first notes were played, the audience erupted in applause, recognizing the song that has become a hallmark of Dimash’s career.

Amidst the performances, Dimash, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Asia region from the International Organization for Migration, delivered a brief speech in English about the issues faced by migrants.

Dimash also shared his childhood memories with his fans, expressing gratitude to his grandmother, whom he calls mother. Despite suffering from arthritis, she took him to music school every single day, shaping his early passion for music.

“A person with arthritis can’t stand for more than five minutes. Beyond that, legs will be in pain,” said Dimash. “Neither my awards nor my concerts around the world are worth even five seconds of my mother’s suffering.”

Dimash also stressed the importance of peace, calling for countries to put an end to wars and conflicts and encouraged Kazakh people to stay united, tolerant and supportive of one another as a nation.

As the show continued, the audience was treated to a new song with lyrics by Riz Morgan, written in collaboration with Dmitry Gordon during Dimash’s trip to the United States. The recent premiere of “When I’ve Got You” also resonated with the crowd.

During the performance of the lively song “Weekend,” Dimash surprised everyone by driving between the rows of spectators in a buggy, before switching to the roof of the vehicle and crossing the arena.

One of the unforgettable moments of the concert was the performance of “Stranger,” accompanied by kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek. The choir and orchestra added depth and richness to the piece, while Dimash’s powerful voice carried the audience across octaves and centuries, bridging different eras and cultures in this unique musical journey.

In a special tribute during the concert, Dimash was also presented with a bouquet and congratulations on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, recognizing the significance of his performances in Astana.

This two-day concert became a true celebration for Dimash’s fans, bringing people together from all over the world to enjoy the magic of his music and the power of his voice.