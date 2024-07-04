UN Secretary-General Meets with IOM Goodwill Ambassador Dimash Kudaibergen

ASTANA— UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Dimash Kudaibergen, the Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) – UN Migration Agency in Astana on July 4.

Kudaibergen, a renowned Kazakh pop singer and composer, was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the IOM—UN Migration in the Asia region and beyond on Feb. 15. He holds the title of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, awarded by the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

With a voice heard by millions worldwide, Kudaibergen uses his platform to advocate for human rights and raise awareness.

“In my role as an IOM Goodwill Ambassador, I am proud to advocate for the human rights of migrants. Let’s unite for the sake of a world where everyone is protected and open to opportunities,” said Dimash on Feb. 16.

The IOM Goodwill Ambassadors program aims to attract well-known and respected figures of culture, art and sports to highlight the importance of safe, orderly and regulated migration. The program responds to local crises, forced displacement, discrimination and xenophobia. It mobilizes efforts to address population mobility issues caused by climate change, protect human health and eliminate human trafficking.

Guterres arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit on July 3 and participates in the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).