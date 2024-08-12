Kazakhstan’s Three Horse Riders Secure Licenses for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Three horse riders secured licenses for the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games at the qualifying round in baige traditional horse racing at the Almaty Hippodrome on Aug. 11.

According to Kazinform, the event gathered horse riders from all over the country.

The sports program of the World Nomad Games features 21 types of traditional sports, including assyk atu, ordo, tug of war, baige, kokpar, horseback wrestling, tenge ilu, qazaq kuresi, ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, kurash, koresh, alysh, mas-wrestling, powerful nomad, a strongman competition, togyzkumalak (toguz korgool), mangala, oware, horseback archery, traditional archery, kusbegilik and kok boru.

Tickets are now available for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled to take place from Sept. 8 to 13 in Astana. The major event in the world of ethnosport will feature over 2,000 participants from 89 countries.

The total prize money for the fifth World Nomad Games is set at 253 million tenge (US$533,214), with prizes allocated individually for each sport, except for team events such as kokpar and kok boru. The winning team will receive ten million tenge (US$21,075), the second place team will receive six million tenge (US$12,645), and the third place team will receive four million tenge (US$8,430).