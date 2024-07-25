Kazakhstan Outscores US and Sweden in Global Safety Index

By Staff report in Editor’s Picks, International on 25 July 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan ranked safer than the United States, Sweden, and Great Britain, according to the safety report by Numbeo. This global database provides insights into public safety and crime levels. The country is 75th on the list of the most dangerous countries worldwide, highlighting its relatively moderate level of public danger ( 45.6 points).

Photo credit: The Astana Times

Despite being positioned between Zambia and Sudan, Kazakhstan has outperformed several European and North American countries in terms of public safety. The country’s safety level is comparable to that of Greece and Canada, while it ranks safer than Italy (68th), Great Britain (62nd), Sweden (60th), and the USA (59th).

In comparison, countries such as Moldova (80th), Russia (97th), Azerbaijan (114th), Uzbekistan (120th), Georgia (126th), and Armenia (139th) are considered safer than Kazakhstan. 

Andorra, a small European state, is identified as the most peaceful country in the world, with high public safety levels also reported in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. According to the report, the five most dangerous countries are Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, Haiti, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

The Numbeo ranking is subjective because it is based on data provided by users, which means it reflects individual experiences and perceptions. It considers various factors, such as the general feeling of safety, the chances of encountering theft, harassment, or discrimination, and the frequency of property and violent crimes.


