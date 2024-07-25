Astana Decks Out for Fifth World Nomad Games (VIDEO)

By Staff report in 5th World Nomad Games, Editor’s Picks, Sports on 25 July 2024

ASTANA  — Astana is in full swing, gearing up for the Fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled from Sept. 8 to 13, according to an announcement on the capital’s administration Instagram account on July 25. Over 2,000 participants from 89 countries will participate in the event, drawing over 100,000 tourists eager to witness the sports competitions and cultural festivities.

Installations at the Botanical Garden in Astana. Photo credit: Official Instagram account of Astana city

In preparation for the Games, Astana is adorned with several architectural forms that highlight the uniqueness and cultural richness of the event. These installations, which include sculptures, decorative structures, and other artistic pieces, are strategically placed throughout the city. They celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of nomadic peoples, focusing on traditional symbols such as yurts, horses, and historical and mythological imagery.

Key installations are featured in various landmarks in Astana. The Central Park, Lovers’ Park, the Asia Park shopping center, and the Kazanat Hippodrome, where several competitions will take place, are all adorned with thematic installations. The architectural forms are installed by Astana’s first railway station, Nurly Zhol Station, Theatre Square, and the area near the Radisson Hotel. Visitors can find installations at the Astana-Baiterek monument, the Arc de Triomphe, the Botanical Garden, Water-Green Boulevard, and the international airport.


