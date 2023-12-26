Kazakh Foreign Ministry Recaps Progress in International Relations in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov summed up the results of the ministry’s work in 2023, packed with major international events, high-level meetings, and new investment initiatives at a Dec. 25 press briefing.

Smadiyarov reiterated the ministry’s key tasks, which are ensuring security and stability along the borders of the country, increasing the role of Kazakhstan as a subject of regional and global politics, protecting and ensuring national interests, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Kazakh nationals abroad.

Kazakhstan has diplomatic relations with 186 countries.

Thirty-two heads of state and government, 24 foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations visited Kazakhstan on an official visit this year, including the presidents of Albania, Germany, France, the prime ministers of Hungary and the Czech Republic, and the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland. The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Kazakhstan this year.

The eternal comprehensive strategic partnership with China is being consistently strengthened. Talks between Tokayev and United States President Joe Biden made it possible to outline new prospects for the strategic partnership.

Smadiyarov highlighted the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the leaders of Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Iran, Kenya, Mongolia, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, South Korea, as well as the heads of the largest companies in the world.

The President’s speech at the World Climate Summit within the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai was of special significance. The announced initiatives evoked positive feedback from world leaders. Kazakhstan participated in the COP at the head-of-state level for the first time.

On Dec. 15, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the Semipalatinsk region’s human, ecological, and economic rehabilitation for the eleventh time.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted Kazakhstan’s first initiative to ensure quality education for peace and tolerance for every child on Oct. 11 in Geneva, which became an outstanding achievement for the country.

Kazakhstan’s election to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027 became another important result.

In July, Kazakhstan took over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and continues to chair the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) until 2024.