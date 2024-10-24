Citi Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A delegation of senior Citi officials, led by Omar Hafeez, the Citi’s CEO and Banking Head for Sub-Cluster North Africa, Levant, and Central Asia, marked the bank’s 30th anniversary in Kazakhstan with a visit to the local Citi team in Almaty on Oct. 18, reported the Citi’s press service.

Citi, one of the first international banks to establish a presence in Kazakhstan, opened its representative office in Almaty in 1994 and obtained a full commercial banking license in 1998, expanding its services to corporate clients.

Hafeez shared that Citi has a long and proud history with Kazakhstan and is looking forward to continuing to work together towards further economic development and sustainable growth for the country.

Citibank Kazakhstan Chairperson Saule Zhakayeva also expressed her pride with the bank, which became a key partner for the government, international companies, and major enterprises in Kazakhstan with its state-of-the-art banking solutions.

Key achievements over the 30 years include joining the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange in 1999, providing direct custody and clearing services in 2008, and becoming a vital custodian of the Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depository in 2019. In 2024, Citi was recognized as the Best International Bank in Kazakhstan by Euromoney.