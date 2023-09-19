Kazakh President Addresses Prospects for Enhancing Ties with EU States, Iran

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held bilateral meetings with Presidents of Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Iran, and Slovenia on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Sept. 18 in New York, reported the Akorda press service.

At the meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novák, Tokayev highlighted the strategic partnership between the states based on strong historical and cultural ties. Tokayev commended Hungary’s active stance and valuable contribution toward strengthening Turkic cooperation and invited Novák to visit Kazakhstan.

“We are also looking forward to meeting with your Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who will attend the 10th-anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States in November in Kazakhstan,” said Tokayev, emphasizing that one of the streets of Astana will have the name of Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi.

During the talks, both leaders addressed trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the international agenda. The Presidents noted the importance of joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover.

The key focus of the meeting with Slovenia’s President, Nataša Pirc Musar, was the development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation in trade, economic, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, as well as joint work within international structures. The sides highlighted the positive cooperation experience between the two countries in the pharmaceutical, logistics, and IT industries.

Tokayev invited Pirc Musar to participate in the Astana International Forum as one of the event’s main speakers next year.

Pirc Musar, in turn, confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“There is always room to improve cooperation. There are no problems between our countries. I will be happy to welcome you during your visit to my country,” said Pirc Musar.

During the meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as a strategic partner in the Caspian Sea region.

The Presidents discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kazakh-Iranian cooperation, underlining the importance of adopting measures to increase cooperation in transport, logistics, and trade. They noted the great potential of using Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran railway as a key route for developing mutual trade and transport across the Caspian Sea. Tokayev noted the importance of constructing a Kazakh trade terminal in the Bandar Abbas Port.

“We have reached agreements on the visa procedure, as well as on other areas related to the interaction between business and citizens. Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening relations with Iran. Both governments should take measures to implement our agreements previously reached in Tehran. I look forward to seeing you again in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Raisi said that the two countries have exemplary relations based on strong ties of friendship and mutual support.

Finland is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan, which holds leading positions in investment among the countries of Northern Europe, said Tokayev during his meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, emphasizing the huge potential for strengthening political, trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Niinistö said that Kazakhstan is a vital partner of Finland and expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Presidents also exchanged views on topical areas of international politics, including UN reform.

Tokayev invited Niinistö to participate in the next Astana International Forum as one of the event’s main speakers.

During the talks with the President of Estonia Alar Karis, the Presidents addressed the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two states in various spheres.

Tokayev spoke about large-scale social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan, including those aimed at attracting and protecting foreign investments.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual aspiration to deepen cooperation in areas of common interest and exchanged invitations for mutual visits.

The Presidents also discussed current topics on the international agenda and multilateral cooperation through the UN, the European Union (EU), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).