Kazakhstan Joins UNESCO World Heritage Committee

ASTANA – Kazakhstan was elected to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027 at the 24th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the Convention Concerning Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on Nov. 22 in Paris, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

One hundred eighteen states supported Kazakhstan’s candidature, electing eight other countries, including Jamaica, Kenya, Lebanon, Senegal, South Korea, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The Intergovernmental World Heritage Committee, comprising 21 states, stands as one of UNESCO’s pivotal and influential governing bodies, determining the inclusion of cultural and natural sites on the World Heritage List.

“Kazakhstan has a proven experience working effectively in this body in 2013-2017 and is ready to make its worthy contribution to its further activities,” reads the statement.

State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel that the election of Kazakhstan to the World Heritage Committee is evidence of international recognition of active work to preserve the country’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

According to him, it was previously decided to upgrade the status of the UNESCO office in Almaty to a Multisectoral Regional Office (Bureau) covering Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, alongside Central Asian nations.

Six national and transboundary sites represent Kazakhstan in the World Heritage List, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Petroglyphs of the Archaeological Landscape of Tanbaly, Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan, Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang’an-Tianshan Corridor, Western Tien-Shan, and Cold Winter Deserts of Turan.