UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolution on Children’s Rights in Education Initiated by Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council adopted Kazakhstan’s first initiative on ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child on Oct. 11 in Geneva, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The resolution is aimed at promoting the ideas of peace and tolerance, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms through the children’s education and ensuring their safety in the learning environment. The document also recognizes the obligations of UN states to implement the fundamental principles of non-discrimination and safe access of children to education, including amidst armed conflict.

Based on the country’s positive experience in the repatriation and reintegration of children from conflict zones, one of the key elements in the adopted document was a call to all UN member states to ensure measures for the recovery and reintegration of children affected by armed conflict and terrorism, notably, through education.

Kazakhstan presented the draft resolution as the first regional initiative, joining the efforts of all five fraternal countries of Central Asia, thereby putting the region on the map of the main UN human rights platform.

Despite diverse positions of the UN member states on human rights, the presented document received broad support in the form of co-sponsorship by more than 70 states, including China, the United States, as well as African, Asian, the European Union (EU) and Latin American countries.