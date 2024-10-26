President Tokayev to Embark on State Visit to Mongolia Next Week

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Mongolia on Oct. 28-29. The visit will feature high-level discussions and the signing of pivotal bilateral agreements.

During his visit, President Tokayev will hold talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Great State Khural (Parliament) Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

The visit will be Tokayev’s first state visit to Mongolia aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two Central Asian neighbors. It comes just a few days after Tokayev traveled to Kazan to participate in the BRICS summit.