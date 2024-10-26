President Tokayev to Embark on State Visit to Mongolia Next Week

By Staff Report in International on 26 October 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Mongolia on Oct. 28-29. The visit will feature high-level discussions and the signing of pivotal bilateral agreements.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo credit: akorda.kz

During his visit, President Tokayev will hold talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Great State Khural (Parliament) Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. 

The visit will be Tokayev’s first state visit to Mongolia aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two Central Asian neighbors. It comes just a few days after Tokayev traveled to Kazan to participate in the BRICS summit.  


