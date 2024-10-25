Kazakh President Congratulates Citizens on Republic Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people on Republic Day, the country’s national holiday commemorating the foundation of an independent and sovereign state, on Oct. 25.

Tokayev noted this date is the embodiment of the sovereignty of Kazakhstan, a symbol of the revival of the nation’s centuries-old statehood, reported the Akorda.

The Republic Day aims to strengthen the national identity, uniting all citizens around the country’s fundamental values.

Tokayev stressed that due to cohesion and solidarity, the nation overcomes the most difficult challenges and implements large-scale transformations. The law and order in society, as well as people’s hard work and professionalism provide reliable support and serve as the main driving force of the reforms being implemented.

“We look forward with confidence, gradually building a just and fair Kazakhstan for the benefit of future generations. What our country will be like tomorrow depends on each of us! I am sure that all our citizens are deeply aware of this great responsibility and will contribute to strengthening our statehood. I wish all my people good health, prosperity and achievements!” the President said.

Also, Tokayev took part in the state flag raising ceremony, dedicated to the Republic Day.