UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Semipalatinsk Rehabilitation

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the human, ecological, and economic rehabilitation of the Semipalatinsk region for the eleventh time on Dec. 19 in New York, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

A total of 85 UN member states co-sponsored the resolution, which was first adopted in 1997.

The document underlines global concern about the long-term consequences of nuclear tests on the lives and health of people in the Semipalatinsk region, particularly children and other vulnerable groups.

The resolution acknowledges the important role played by the Kazakh government in allocating domestic resources to address the needs of the Semipalatinsk region.

It urges the international community to assist Kazakhstan in developing and implementing specialized programs and projects to treat and support the affected population.

The document also calls on to support Kazakhstan in its efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.