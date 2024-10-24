Republic Day Highlights for Memorable Celebration in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA—On Oct. 25, Kazakhstan will celebrate Republic Day, a day that honors the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty in 1990, which set the nation on its path to independence. To celebrate this significant milestone, the public will be treated to a lively schedule of events, including concerts and exhibitions.

Astana

“Shamshi” musical on Oct. 25

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a legendary Kazakh composer of the 20th century. The musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectator; 47B, Zhamal Omarova Street.

Concert of the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 25

Take part in the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra of the Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova for a magnificent evening of classical music celebrating Republic Day. This special event will feature a performance by virtuoso violinist Aiman Musakhadzhayeva. The renowned maestro Gudni Emilson will masterfully conduct the concert, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Venue: Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue.

“Gauhartas” Musical on Oct. 26-27

“Gauhartas” is a musical drama that unravels the hidden stories of a modest family living in the Kazakh steppe. From 1975 to today, it revolves around two brothers: Tastan, who was brought up strictly, and Kairken, raised with affection. Their contrasting upbringings lead to conflicts between them. Adding to the family dynamics is Saltanat, a bride with a passion for singing and a gentle demeanor. This musical drama intertwines not just one but two love stories within the family’s narrative.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street.

“The Heritage of the Great Steppe” ballet on Oct. 25

“The Heritage of the Great Steppe” ballet has become a radiant symbol of the Astana Ballet excellence, garnering recognition on both local and global stages. Aigul Tati, a prominent artist from Kazakhstan, enchants audiences with the elegance of her dance performances. Her choreography, characterized by a distinctive blend of fluidity, restraint and melodic movements, captivates audiences and is a cherished treasure within Kazakh folk choreography.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9, Uly Dala Avenue.

Retro Show concert on Oct. 25

Brasswood Orchestra, a group of skilled musicians, elevates songs into true musical gems by infusing them with richness, depth, and vibrancy. The powerful sounds of trumpets, saxophones, and trombones captivate audiences. Brasswood Orchestra invites you to a spectacular musical journey where legendary icons are reimagined. Experience the most iconic hits of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, James Brown, and more, all transformed by the country’s top brass orchestra and talented musicians.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue.

Almaty

Drone Show on Oct.25

A drone show will be held in Almaty to celebrate Republic Day. The organizers have prepared a unique program that will feature 500 drones synchronously soar into the sky and create 3D visual images symbolizing elements of national culture and important moments in the country’s history. The light installations will be accompanied by musical works, emphasizing national unity and pride.

Venue: 9 p.m. on Abay Square, in front of the Republic Palace.

Sean Paul’s The Greatest World Tour concert on Oct. 26

Almaty Arena will host the concert of world-famous singer Sean Paul. A multi-platinum artist and Grammy winner, Sean Paul is a dancehall legend known for hits like “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” and “Like Glue.” His impressive collaborations with stars like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Sia highlight his status in the music industry. Don’t miss this landmark event—get your tickets for Sean Paul’s first solo concert in Kazakhstan!

Venue: Almaty Arena; 7, Nurkent microdistrict.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight on Oct. 26

Experience an enchanting evening with a new program featuring masterpieces from the “Bridgerton” series. This evening promises exquisite musical moments as beloved hits are elegantly reimagined in classical arrangements, all under the soft glow of candlelight. Immerse yourself in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere where every note evokes a sense of nostalgia and passion.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasay Batyr Street.

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits on Oct. 26

Tynda.Music, a group of musicians, is set to introduce an entirely new and unique musical program featuring the works of the renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Ludovico Einaudi is an outstanding contemporary composer, a true icon of neoclassical music, and the mastermind behind the soundtrack of the acclaimed French film “1+1,” which garnered numerous awards. The music of Einaudi, who gave concerts in Kazakhstan last year, has united millions worldwide, becoming an integral part of the global classical music narrative.

Venue: The Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue.