Kazakh National Bank’s New Coin Collection Celebrates Nation’s Legacy

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) recently issued collectible coins titled “Shanyragynyz shattyqqa tolsyn” (Peace to Your Home) as part of the From Heart-to-Heart series. The coins represent the idea of peace and warmth in the home, with the phrase wishing harmony and prosperity to households.

The bank has released many artistic and culturally significant coins featuring themes ranging from historical events to the country’s achievements and cultural symbols. These coins not only celebrate Kazakhstan’s heritage but also serve as educational tools, promoting awareness of the nation’s rich history and accomplishments domestically and internationally.

One of the notable collections marks the 800th anniversary of the founding of the Jochi Ulus.. Khan Jochi was the eldest son of the Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan.

The coins feature the mausoleum of Khan Jochi, located in the Ulytau Region, an important historical site in the country. The design was created by Kazakh sculptor and muralist Gaziz Yeshkenov, and the reverse side features a collage of coins from the Golden Horde era.

The National Bank has also issued several coin series dedicated to animals that hold cultural significance in Kazakh life. The camel, indispensable in desert life, symbolizes both prosperity and survival. The Kokbori (heavenly wolf) is another key figure, revered by the Proto-Turks as a powerful symbol of the sky.

Silver coins featuring the kiyiz ui (the Kazakh yurt) design, in denominations of 500 and 5,000 tenge, are part of the Treasures of the Steppe series, representing the yurt’s expansive space and its role in the nomadic universe.

Different cultures revere specific trees as sacred, each with its own legend. For nomads, the sacred tree was the turanga (Populus section Turanga), echoing the significance of trees like the cherry blossom in Japan or the baobab in Africa.

One of the more distinctive coin series celebrates the Kazakh intellectual board game togyzkumalak, known for developing logical thinking.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan began minting commemorative coins in 1995 at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Oskemen. For more details on another notable coin collection, refer to an earlier article published by The Astana Times.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.