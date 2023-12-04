Kazakhstan, France to Co-Chair One Water Summit at United Nations General Assembly in 2024

By Dana Omirgazy in Business, International on 4 December 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and France intend to host the One Water Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2024. This was announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of France Emmanuel Macron at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) on Dec. 1 in Dubai, reported the One Planet Summit initiative’s Twitter account.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 1 in Astana. Photo credit: Akorda

Addressing the event participants, Tokayev conveyed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to addressing global climate challenges and outlined the country’s key initiatives.

During Macron’s visit to Astana in November, Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to join efforts in the French One Planet Summit initiative. 


