Kazakh President Reaffirms Cooperation with OECD, Wraps Up Visit to France with Bilateral Agreements

ASTANA – The relationship with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has always been a priority for Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a Nov. 30 meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Paris, the Akorda press service reported.

“Kazakhstan is keen to maintain ties with the OECD. We are also grateful for your recommendations and proposals regarding Kazakhstan’s economic development,” Tokayev said.

Since 2008, Kazakhstan has been working with the OECD to improve the quality of its economic, social, and environmental policies and institutions. The country has also joined 42 OECD legal instruments (working groups).

The memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh government and the OECD, signed in 2018, is one of the main documents determining the priority cooperation areas. It is aimed at structural reforms and joint research based on the recommendations of the OECD, Kazakhstan’s participation in the work of the OECD structures, and accession to the legal instruments.

During the meeting, the sides introduced amendments to the memorandum which, according to Tokayev, will facilitate cooperation.

During an official visit of President Tokayev to France, the sides signed 35 documents in economic, ecological and humanitarian spheres, including a memorandum on cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy between the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and the French Ministry for Energy Transition and a memorandum of understanding between the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan and Andra, the French national radioactive waste management agency, a memorandum on cooperation between the Kazatomprom national atomic company and the Orano Group, and finally a memorandum of understanding between the Kazatomprom national atomic company and the I2EN international institute of nuclear energy.