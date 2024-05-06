Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to Meet in Almaty This Week

ASTANA – The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Almaty on May 10 for peace treaty negotiations, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson reported on May 6.

The talks will take place in Kazakhstan’s largest city in accordance with previously reached agreements.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested providing a platform for peace treaty negotiations during his official visit to Yerevan last month, and welcomed the agreement between both countries to advance the talks in Almaty.