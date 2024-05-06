Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to Meet in Almaty This Week

By Staff Report in International on 6 May 2024

ASTANA – The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Almaty on May 10 for peace treaty negotiations, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson reported on May 6.

Photo credit: besacenter.org

The talks will take place in Kazakhstan’s largest city in accordance with previously reached agreements.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested providing a platform for peace treaty negotiations during his official visit to Yerevan last month, and welcomed the agreement between both countries to advance the talks in Almaty.


