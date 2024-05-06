Nearly 50,000 Residents of Flood-Affected Regions Return Home

ASTANA – A total of 49,945 Kazakh citizens have returned to their homes in regions affected by flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Spokesperson Askar Sharip said at a May 6 briefing in the Central Communications Service (CCS), reported the CCS’s press office.

Water was diverted and pumped from 8,958 residential buildings and 2,994 courtyard areas throughout the country. Efforts to pump water from the remaining 20 flooded houses in Kulsary town in the Atyrau Region continue while the ministry’s military personnel carry out disinfection work.

Within 24 hours, water was diverted and pumped out from 184 houses in the city of Petropavlovsk and the Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan Region.

Construction of a 2.5-kilometer dam in the Aktobe Region is ongoing to manage the increasing water levels in the Torgai River. Over 30,000 bags and 19,000 inert materials were utilized.

Water levels are monitored hourly, particularly with forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight in the south, southeast, and east of Kazakhstan. The situation is under special control due to the anticipated heavy precipitation on May 6-7, especially in the mountainous and foothill areas of the Zhetisu Region, where slope runoff and rises in water levels on rivers may lead to spills and flooding.

In northern Kazakhstan, freezing temperatures are expected to drop to six degrees. Meanwhile, most parts of the Mangystau, Atyrau, Karagandy, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and the Ulytau Region face a high risk of wildfires.