President Tokayev Approves Legislation to Enhance Science and Education

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law “On introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on issues of science and education,” the press service of Akorda reported on May 6.

The first block of amendments focuses on bolstering the financial well-being of educators and researchers across Kazakhstan. An increased monthly salary supplement is being implemented for individuals holding specific academic degrees and titles. For instance, those with a degree including Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Doctor of Science, Candidate of Sciences, and the academic title of Associate Professor will receive an additional payment of up to 92,300 tenge (US$210).

Those with a (defended degree) Doctor of Science and the academic title of Associate Professor will receive up to 155,064 tenge ($352), while individuals with a PhD, Doctor of specialization, Candidate of Science, Doctor of Science, and the academic title of Professor will receive up to 184,600 tenge ($419).

Similar monthly stipends are also being extended to scientists engaged in research activities at their primary workplaces. Promising young scientists under 40 will have the opportunity to receive scholarships funded by the investment income of the endowment fund of higher and postgraduate education institutions.

The second aspect of the legislative amendments concerns the introduction of educational benefits tailored to military personnel. Quotas have been established for educational grants to facilitate the training of military personnel in higher education and postgraduate institutions upon completion of their mandatory military service.

The third segment of amendments focuses on improving legislation concerning projects commercializing scientific and technical outcomes financed by business entity funds.

The fourth set of amendments empowers local executive bodies with various responsibilities to carry out state policies regarding science and scientific and technical activities. They are tasked with creating favorable environments to advance science and related endeavors within their regions.