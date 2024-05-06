Kazakhstan Increases Sunflower Seed Meal Exports to EU Over Twofold

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s exports of sunflower seed meal to the European Union increased by 2.3 times to around 54,400 tons between July 2023 to February 2024, Kazinform reported on May 5.

Based on the results of eight months of the current season, Kazakhstan firmly holds the fifth place among sunflower seed meal suppliers. The top four suppliers include Ukraine, Argentina, Russia, and Moldova.

According to the European Commission, Denmark emerged as the primary importer of Kazakhstan’s sunflower seed meal, purchasing 29,350 tons, followed by Sweden with 15,600 tons. Finland procured another 2,500 tons, Latvia – 2,410 tons, Estonia – 1,950 tons, Germany – 1,570 tons, and Lithuania – 1,000 tons.

Current issues in the development of the oil and fat industry in Kazakhstan and, in particular, the prospects for the export of oilseed products, will be discussed during the third international oil and fat conference dubbed FOC 2024: Fats and Oils Conference on June 7 in Almaty.

The event will bring together the major processors of oilseeds in Kazakhstan, leading exporters and importers, industry experts, heads of relevant ministries, industry unions, and transport companies.