Turkish Cargo Launches Flights Between Istanbul and Turkistan 

ASTANA — Turkish Cargo announced the launch of cargo flights between Istanbul and Turkistan, reported the Turkistan Region akimat (administration) on May 4.

The first Airbus 330-200 departed from Rome and arrived in Turkistan via Türkiye. It brought 37 tons of cargo, mainly containing clothes.

The cargo flight is scheduled twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The next destination is China. It will contain food products.

Turkistan International Airport, which has been operating since 2020, has also launched direct passenger flights to Samarkand, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and Kuwait City.