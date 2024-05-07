Kazakhstan, Türkiye Simplify Goods Transportation

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially ratified an agreement on international combined transport of goods between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on May 6, Akorda press service reported.

The newly signed law on ratifying the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the government of Türkiye on international combined transport of goods signifies a milestone in the two nations’ cooperative efforts, bolstering bilateral trade and transportation ties.

The agreement seeks to increase cargo flow through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Caspian Sea ports and the international transit corridor Western Europe – Western China and increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

According to Zakon.kz, the agreement was ratified by the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, in February this year, solidifying the legislative support for enhancing transit activities between the two countries. Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev highlighted the agreement’s primary objective to further promote the development of road, rail and water transport systems.

During Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s visit to Ankara last week, Kazakhstan and Türkiye affirmed their dedication to fostering cooperation across diverse sectors.

Türkiye, as Kazakhstan’s top five trading partners and the top 20 investor countries, aims to maintain a robust trade volume, targeting a minimum of $10 billion. Kazakhstan reciprocates this commitment by aiming to boost its exports to Türkiye, encompassing 34 categories of goods valued at over $630 million, spanning metallurgy, petrochemicals, food, and engineering sectors.