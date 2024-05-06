President Appoints New Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Zhaslan Madiyev as a new Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry on May 6, reported the Akorda press service.

In this position, Madiyev replaced Bagdat Mussin, who served as minister from 2020 to 2024 and was relieved of his duties on April 30.

Born in 1983 in Almaty, Madiyev, 40, graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2009-2010, he was deputy chairman of Kazyna Capital Management, a fund of private equity funds with state participation, currently known as Qazaqstan Investment Corporation. Afterward, he served as a manager and deputy chairman of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan for four years and held senior positions in the National Bank’s structure.

From 2017 to 2018, he served as vice president and then chairman of the finance board of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company. From 2019 to 2020, he was Vice Minister of National Economy. From 2020 to 2022, he was deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms. Since 2022, he has been the general manager of Binance Kazakhstan.