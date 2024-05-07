Netflix to Film Reality Travel Show in Almaty

ASTANA – Global streaming platform Netflix will shoot a reality travel show in Almaty from May 20 to 30, reported the city administration’s press service.

Having opted for Almaty’s beautiful mountains, Netflix, a key player in the global entertainment industry, aims to capture the authenticity of nature in the Kyrgyz Republic as well.

According to the Almaty Tourism Bureau, filming a reality travel show in Almaty is an important city that contributes to enhancing Kazakhstan’s recognition and tourism potential. With Netflix’s audience exceeding half a billion people worldwide, the show can attract attention to Almaty and Kazakhstan as a whole.

Earlier, Sorin Mihailovici, founder of Amazon Prime’s Travel by Dart show, also filmed his adventure to Almaty.