Netflix to Film Reality Travel Show in Almaty

By Staff Report in Central Asia, Tourism on 7 May 2024

ASTANA – Global streaming platform Netflix will shoot a reality travel show in Almaty from May 20 to 30, reported the city administration’s press service.

Photo credit: The official Instagram page of Almaty city

Having opted for Almaty’s beautiful mountains, Netflix, a key player in the global entertainment industry, aims to capture the authenticity of nature in the Kyrgyz Republic as well.

According to the Almaty Tourism Bureau, filming a reality travel show in Almaty is an important city that contributes to enhancing Kazakhstan’s recognition and tourism potential. With Netflix’s audience exceeding half a billion people worldwide, the show can attract attention to Almaty and Kazakhstan as a whole.

Earlier, Sorin Mihailovici, founder of Amazon Prime’s Travel by Dart show, also filmed his adventure to Almaty.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »