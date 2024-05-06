Almaty to Host Central Asia Trade Forum Next Week

ASTANA – The U.S. Agency for International Development will host the 13th Central Asia Trade Forum (CATF) on May 14-15 in Almaty, reported the USAID’s press service.

The CATF, a major trade event fostering connectivity, commerce, and trade policy in the region, has facilitated the signing of over $32 million in contracts since its inception.

The event, held this time under the theme Trade Connections: Bridging Globally, aims to open new trade opportunities and overseas markets, enabling participants to identify potential avenues and enhance regional trade.

The forum will hold sessions on customs digitization, transport and logistics, trade regulations, World Trade Organization standards, and harmonization.

To attract more investors and entrepreneurs, the CATF added side events, such as a trade fair, showcasing products from 40 companies on agriculture, textiles, apparel, and food.

The forum will also include a business-to-business expo featuring Central Asian products for global buyers, and a Kazakhstan-Pakistan Trade Fair, highlighting Pakistan’s businesses’ potential for enhancing international economic ties.

The 11th Regional Meeting of the National Trade Facilitation Committees of Central Asian countries, slated for May 15, will focus on developing roadmaps for digitizing trade processes in Central Asia and a joint action plan to streamline trade procedures throughout the region.

Below is the video announcement of the event.