Kostanai’s Mayor Shares Progress in Construction of Houses for Forest Fire Victims

ASTANA – Akim (mayor) of the Kostanai Region Arkhimed Mukhambetov shared the progress in the construction of houses for victims of the September forest fire on his Instagram account on Oct. 10.

Showing the interior of the houses, Mukhambetov noted that the construction work should end on time and the residents will be able to move in soon.

“You can see how much progress has been made in one month,” the mayor commented on the picture, which provides an aerial shot of the same land plot from one month ago.

The construction site is located in the Auliyekol village, far from the scene of the fires. The village was partially chosen because the specialists will need additional time to clear the area from the debris.

A total of 91 houses, for which 2.3 billion tenge (US$4.8 million) was allocated from the national budget, are currently under construction.

The forest fires broke out on Sept. 2 due to drought and high temperatures. The fires engulfed 43,000 hectares of land and destroyed 108 buildings. Residents of several villages were evacuated, 12 people got injured and one person died. On Sept. 10 the emergency services managed to put out the fire.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaeyv also visited the region to monitor the situation.