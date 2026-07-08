Karagandy Zoo Names Newborn Amur Tiger Cubs After Lion King Characters 

ALMATY – The Karagandy Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its Amur tiger family. Born on April 30, the cubs have now been officially named Kiara and Mufasa, following a public naming contest that attracted nearly 500 participants.

The names, inspired by the beloved characters from The Lion King, were selected by the zoo’s council from hundreds of suggestions submitted through the zoo’s social media platforms. The authors of the winning entries received commemorative gifts, reported the zoo’s press service.

The official naming ceremony took place during celebrations marking National Dombra Day on July 5. The festive event brought together residents and visitors for a day of cultural performances and family activities, providing a fitting occasion to introduce the cubs to the public.

The birth of the Amur tiger cubs is considered a significant event for the zoo, as the species is listed as endangered. Also known as the Siberian tiger, the Amur tiger is one of the world’s rarest big cats, with conservation and breeding programs playing an important role in preserving its population.