FlyArystan Expands International Network with New Routes to China and Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan airline has launched new international routes to China and the Kyrgyz Republic as part of efforts to expand flight connectivity and increase the number of international services.

Starting June 26, the airline operates flights on the Aktau-Urumqi route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, using Airbus A320 aircraft, the Transport Ministry’s press service reported on July 7.

From July 3, FlyArystan also launched regular flights between Astana and Issyk-Kul, the Kyrgyz Republic, with services running twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, also operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.