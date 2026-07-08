Kazakhstan Showcases National AI Pavilion at UN Summit in Geneva

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has unveiled its national pavilion at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, taking place July 7–10 in Geneva, Switzerland, presenting the country as an emerging Eurasian hub for artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Operating under the slogan Kazakhstan – AI and Digital Hub of Eurasia, the pavilion is located at the Palexpo exhibition center and highlights the country’s digital ecosystem, built over more than 25 years of digital transformation. The exhibition is divided into three thematic zones: Innovation Cluster, GovTech, and Data Center Valley, reported the Kazinform news agency.

The Innovation Cluster showcases Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s largest innovation ecosystem. The exhibit highlights incentives for technology companies, including a zero-percent tax regime for residents, digital nomad and residency programs, simplified visa and employment procedures, and dedicated work and living spaces for entrepreneurs and startups.

The GovTech section, prepared by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development together with the National Supercomputer Cluster, demonstrates Kazakhstan’s data-driven approach to public administration and the integration of artificial intelligence into government services.

According to Kazinform, the display highlights Kazakhstan’s achievements in digital governance, including its placement in Group A of the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index, 24th place in the United Nations E-Government Development Index, and a top ranking for the Smart Data project as the world’s leading big data analytics initiative. The country currently offers more than 1,300 public services online, operates over 450 AI agents on its National AI Platform, and has integrated 120 government databases.

The Data Center Valley exhibit, presented by KT-TELECOM, features Kazakhstan’s plans to develop a hyperscale AI infrastructure platform with a projected capacity of up to one gigawatt. The project is being developed near one of the country’s largest energy hubs and is intended to support the growing demand for AI computing infrastructure.

The pavilion was visited by Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency responsible for information and communication technologies.

Bogdan-Martin noted that cooperation between the ITU and Kazakhstan continues to expand in the fields of artificial intelligence governance and digital development.

“We are pleased that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev is with us during the UN Digital Week in Geneva. Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at this exhibition is another confirmation that we are strengthening our cooperation across the full spectrum of digital issues,” she said.