Kazakhstan, Iran Sign Deal to Build Logistics Terminal at Shahid Rajaee Port

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Iran have signed a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement to construct a Kazakh transport and logistics terminal at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port, a move aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and expanding Kazakhstan’s export routes.

The agreement was signed with the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran and provides for the transfer of a land plot at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas for the project, the Ministry of Trade and Integration reported on July 7.

The agreement covers a 27-year period, including two years for construction and 25 years for operation. The terminal is expected to begin commercial operations in the third year of the project.

According to the parties, the project will strengthen transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran, boost the transit potential of the International North-South Transport Corridor, improve the resilience of regional supply chains, and expand Kazakhstan’s access to markets in the Persian Gulf, South and Southeast Asia, and East Africa.