Euronews Makes Kazakh Its First Central Asian Language

ASTANA – Kazakh has become the first Central Asian language to be introduced by Euronews, Chairman Pedro Vargas David said during a July 7 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who welcomed the move as a milestone in cooperation between Kazakhstan and the international broadcaster.

Tokayev said the launch of Euronews broadcasting in Kazakh reflects the growing partnership between Kazakhstan and one of the world’s leading international news networks. He also praised the broadcaster for its reputation for impartial journalism and reliable reporting, reported Akorda.

Tokayev noted that since opening its regional office in Astana in 2024, Euronews has expanded its coverage of Kazakhstan’s political, economic and cultural developments, as well as events across Central Asia.

Vargas David and Tokayev exchanged views on the outcomes of Tokayev’s recent official visit to Brussels. According to Vargas David, European audiences responded positively to Tokayev’s Euronews article on prospects for an enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, published ahead of the visit. He added that European experts see EU-Kazakhstan relations entering a new stage of long-term strategic cooperation.