Dombra Day Celebrates Kazakhstan’s Living Musical Heritage

ASTANA — Kazakhstan celebrates National Dombra Day on July 5 with concerts, educational events and performances across the country, continuing the annual tradition established in 2018 to promote the dombra and showcase one of the country’s best-known cultural symbols.

For centuries, the dombra has occupied a central place in Kazakh culture, accompanying oral storytelling traditions and the performance of kui – short solo instrumental compositions performed on the traditional two-stringed instrument that preserve historical events, legends and folklore through music. Typically performed during holidays, celebrations and community gatherings, kui has long served as a way of passing down musical traditions and cultural knowledge. In 2014, the traditional art of dombra kui was inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Nayef Al-Fayez congratulated Kazakhstan on National Dombra Day, noting the tradition’s international recognition and continued safeguarding.

“Happy National Dombra Day. The Kazakh traditional art of dombra kui joined UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014. This beautiful living musical tradition connects people to their history, identity and each other. UNESCO congratulates Kazakhstan on the ongoing effort to safeguard this meaningful cultural expression, passing it into our next generations,” he said.

Speaking at a joint session of Parliament on June 30, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described National Dombra Day as a celebration of Kazakhstan’s identity and cultural values.

“To become a creative nation striving for innovation, we must first rely on our enduring values, rich history and cultural heritage. (…) This [National Dombra Day] is a special holiday that emphasizes our identity and lifts the spirit of the people, especially the younger generation. As the outstanding poet Kadyr Myrza Ali wrote, ‘A true Kazakh is a dombra,’” said Tokayev.

“Indeed, by honoring the dombra, we elevate our national art. The dombra, our sacred value, should become a unique brand representing our people throughout the world,” he added.

Dombra as a lifelong craft

For professional musicians, the dombra represents not only a national symbol but also years of study and mastery.

Kuishi (traditional dombra musician) Yedil Basygarayev, a soloist with the Halyk Kazynasy National Arts Center under the Kazakhconcert State Concert Organization named after Roza Baglanova, said his father introduced him to the instrument at an early age. While learning the basics may come naturally to those who appreciate its sound, becoming a professional performer requires years of dedicated training.

“We grew up during the Soviet period. Every village had a vocal and instrumental ensemble, and we were surrounded by elders who preserved the traditions. My father carried on the Kazangap school [a regional dombra performance tradition established by renowned composer Kazangap Tlepbergenuly], so we listened to the dombra from childhood. Traditional music is difficult but fascinating. By studying kui, we learn the history of our people,” Basygarayev told the Khabar TV channel.

Honored Artist of Kazakhstan and traditional dombra musician Kairat Aitbayev said National Dombra Day should be accompanied by educational initiatives alongside large public performances.

“Today Dombra Day is celebrated across the country, and that is certainly encouraging. But it is important that the holiday does not become a formality. We need not only challenges where hundreds of musicians play together, but also lectures, discussions and concerts by professional performers. Sometimes one meaningful lecture or concert brings greater benefit than a mass event,” Aitbayev told the Khabar TV channel.

Across Kazakhstan and beyond

More than 100 events are taking place across Kazakhstan to mark National Dombra Day, according to the Khabar TV channel. Concerts, exhibitions, educational programs and performances are bringing together professional musicians, students and dombra enthusiasts across the country.

Earlier this year, the Turkistan Region staged one of the country’s largest youth dombra performances during the nationwide Nauryznama celebrations. More than 300 young musicians gathered in Turkistan’s Zhibek Zholy Park to simultaneously perform Kurmangazy’s famous kuis, including “Adai,” “Saryarka” and “Balbyrauyn”.

Another 200 schoolchildren joined simultaneously from Baidibek and Otyrar districts and the city of Kentau, bringing the total number of participants across the region to more than 500.

Just days before National Dombra Day, Turkistan also hosted the competition dedicated to the 165th anniversary of legendary composer and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dina Nurpeisova, bringing together 20 young dombra players to perform works from the traditional kui repertoire.

The dombra has also become an important element of Kazakhstan’s cultural diplomacy. Last year, Kazakhstan marked the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s inscription of the traditional art of dombra kui with a cultural program at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, featuring performances by Kazakh musicians and events introducing international audiences to the country’s musical traditions.