Your Guide to Mid-May Cultural Highlights

ASTANA – The upcoming weekend features a mix of classical stage productions, major sporting events and contemporary gatherings, offering something for every interest. Explore the curated list of engaging events compiled by The Astana Times to make sure you have an enjoyable weekend ahead.

“Bolero” performance, May 23-24

Inspired by the iconic composition by Maurice Ravel, “Bolero” combines music and choreography in a visually expressive performance. The performance builds through powerful movement and dramatic staging, creating an intense atmosphere shaped by rhythm and emotion.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Leonardo da Vinci’s work exhibition, May 23 – Sept. 30

An exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci invites visitors to discover the artistic and scientific legacy of one of history’s most influential minds. Through reproductions, multimedia elements and interactive displays, the exhibition explores the inventor’s creative vision, engineering ideas and masterpieces, offering a closer look at the Renaissance era.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Turkish drama soundtracks concert, May 23

Fans of Turkish dramas can enjoy a live concert dedicated to the soundtrack of “Kara Sevda.” Performed by composer Toygar Işıklı, the evening will feature emotional compositions and orchestral arrangements that recreate the atmosphere of the popular television series.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Birdwatching at Lake Taldykol, May 23

Birdwatching activities are open to visitors at Lake Maliy (Small) Taldykol. Located in the heart of Astana, the Taldykol lake system is a distinctive urban natural habitat home to hundreds of bird and plant species.

Meeting place: a bus stop near Ak Didar residential complex.

“Gaukhartas” musical, May 23

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this powerful performance that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of a musical where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Concert by Candlelight, May 23

The candlelight concert offers audiences an intimate musical evening surrounded by hundreds of candles. Featuring popular melodies and instrumental arrangements, the performance creates a warm atmosphere where live music and visual ambiance come together in a memorable setting.

Venue: 33 Zhenis Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Neo-Ethno Folk Group’s concert, May 24

The musical performance will combine live music with a contemporary stage format, bringing together emotional storytelling and musical interpretation in an intimate venue setting.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Giselle” ballet, May 24

“Giselle” emerged during the romantic ballet era, representing its pinnacle achievement. In an era fascinated by supernatural tales, the ballet captures the theme of young men torn between mundane existence and seductive beings from an unreal realm, such as undines and sylphs.

At its heart is the legend of Willis, young women who died before marriage after being betrayed by their lovers, making it a perfect fit for this era of ballet. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere and enjoy the moment.

Venue: Abay State Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football match, May 23

FC Kairat will face FC Kaisar in a Kazakhstan Premier League weekend match, inviting fans to enjoy an exciting football clash as both teams compete for valuable points in the league.

Venue: Central Stdium; 48 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.