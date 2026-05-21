Kazakhstan, Kenya Seek Direct Flights and New Trade Corridor Linking Central Asia and East Africa

ALMATY – Nearly 85% of all overland cargo traffic between China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan, and now Astana is looking further south toward Africa. During the Kazakhstan–Kenya Business Forum on May 20 in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed linking the Middle Corridor with East Africa’s major maritime routes through Kenya’s ports of Mombasa and Lamu, while also calling for direct flights between Astana and Nairobi.

The initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s broader effort to position itself as a strategic logistics, investment and technology hub connecting Eurasia and Africa, reported the Akorda.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan expressed interest in using Kenyan ports to optimize exports of metals, construction materials, agricultural and food products. Tokayev also proposed exploring cargo air routes between the two countries as a first step toward eventually launching direct passenger flights between Astana and Nairobi.

Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed the initiative, saying Kenya was ready to support Kazakhstan’s access to East African markets.

“We can together create a new economic bridge between Central Asia and Africa,” he said.

He also confirmed that Kenya is interested in establishing a logistics hub in Astana for Kenyan exports entering Eurasian markets.

Kazakhstan proposes business council and logistics partnership

Tokayev proposed establishing a Kazakhstan–Kenya Business Council, launching regular trade missions and creating an expert group focused on transport and logistics infrastructure.

He also said Kazakhstan plans to send a delegation of business representatives to Kenya to study local business practices and investment opportunities.

President Tokayev described Kazakhstan as the largest economy in Central Asia, citing 6.5% economic growth and noting that small and medium-sized businesses account for nearly 40% of the country’s economy. Tokayev also promoted Kazakhstan’s recently introduced Altyn Visa program, which offers tax and migration incentives for foreign investors and highly qualified specialists.

“I invite Kenyan business leaders to consider Kazakhstan as a strategic destination for investment, growth and long-term partnership,” he said.

Agriculture, mining and digital cooperation

Tokayev identified agriculture and food security as another priority area for bilateral cooperation.

According to him, Kazakhstan, one of the world’s major grain producers, is interested in increasing grain exports to Africa, while Kenya is known for its tea, coffee and flower industries. Tokayev proposed creating a Kenyan trade hub in Kazakhstan to help Kenyan businesses access broader Eurasian markets.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in mining and critical minerals. Tokayev noted that both Kazakhstan and Kenya possess reserves of rare earth elements and strategic minerals increasingly important for green energy and advanced manufacturing industries.

“In this regard, we see significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of geology, exploration, production, and processing. Kazakhstan is ready to share its knowledge and experience in these areas,” he said.

Leaders visit AI hub Alem.ai

Following the business forum, Tokayev and Ruto visited Alem.ai, Kazakhstan’s new international artificial intelligence center.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented the center’s long-term development strategy and demonstrated AI-powered technologies, including the Astana Smart City platform.

The system includes video analytics, public safety monitoring, transport management and real-time coordination of city services.

The visit underscored Kazakhstan’s broader push to position itself as a regional technology and innovation hub while expanding partnerships beyond its traditional geopolitical and economic partners.