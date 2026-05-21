Kazakhstan Expands Safety, Transport and Resort Infrastructure Ahead of Summer Tourism Season

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is preparing for a busy summer tourism season with upgraded airports, new transport links, expanded beach infrastructure and increased safety measures across the country’s main resort areas, officials said during a government briefing on May 20.

The preparations come as Kazakhstan continues to invest in domestic tourism infrastructure and seeks to attract more regional and international travelers to destinations ranging from the Caspian coast and Alakol Lake to Burabai and East Kazakhstan’s mountain regions.

Speaking at a briefing hosted by the Central Communications Service, Acting Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee Nurbol Baizhanov said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with regional authorities and state agencies, is implementing a broad package of measures focused on tourist safety, infrastructure modernization and improving service quality ahead of the 2026 summer season.

Eight major tourism zones under inspection

Authorities have completed inspections in eight key tourism regions, including Alakol Lake, Lake Balkhash, Burabai, the Caspian Sea coastline and tourism destinations in East Kazakhstan.

According to officials, regions are now building new rescue stations, public beaches, sanitary facilities and visitor centers while also strengthening public safety systems and expanding video surveillance coverage in resort areas.

Particular attention is being given to transport accessibility as authorities prepare for peak summer demand.

Airports, roads and beach infrastructure upgraded

In the Karagandy Region, work continues on developing the Balkhash tourism cluster, including airport modernization and the launch of new air routes.

Meanwhile, the Burabai resort area in the Akmola Region is undergoing infrastructure upgrades focused on parking facilities and tourism services.

In the Almaty Region, authorities are modernizing public beaches in Konaev, improving road infrastructure and upgrading national parks.

The Zhetisu Region is working to improve access to the Alakol coastline through expanded flights to Usharal and rail connections.

On the Caspian coast, the Mangystau Region is reconstructing beaches and embankments while expanding safety infrastructure and tourism service facilities.

East Kazakhstan and the Pavlodar Region are also continuing road repairs, resort area improvements and construction of new accommodation facilities.