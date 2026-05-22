KASE Becomes Kazakhstan’s First Registered Digital Asset Platform Operator

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has received the status of the country’s first digital asset platform operator, according to its May 20 press statement.

The status was granted by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. KASE was registered as both an operator of a digital financial assets platform and an operator of a digital asset trading platform.

“The inclusion of KASE in the registries of digital platform operators under the first registration numbers confirms the exchange’s strategic role in building Kazakhstan’s regulated digital financial assets market infrastructure. This marks an important step toward developing a transparent and secure digital asset market, where traditional exchange expertise is integrated with new technological solutions,” said KASE Chairman Adil Mukhamedzhanov.

Established in 1993, KASE is the largest stock exchange in Kazakhstan. The platform facilitates trading in securities, foreign currencies and other financial instruments.