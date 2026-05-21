Air Taxi Routes Between Alatau, Almaty and Konayev Could Launch in 2027

ALMATY – Kazakhstan could launch passenger and cargo air taxi services between Alatau, Almaty and Konayev as early as 2027, as the country moves forward with testing a new generation of electric vertical takeoff aircraft, reported the Kazinform news agency.

The announcement follows Kazakhstan’s first-ever demonstration flight of an air taxi on May 19 at the country’s first vertiport in Alatau, part of the broader Alatau City development project.

Speaking at a press conference on the Alatau City development, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said 2026 will be dedicated to full-scale testing and safety verification of the technology.

According to Bozumbayev, Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry has introduced temporary regulations for test flights and issued permits for pilot launches.

Flights could bypass Almaty traffic

Bozumbayev also revealed preliminary pricing estimates for the future service, saying flights could cost nearly $1 per kilometer.

“For example, a passenger arrives at Almaty airport. Right now, because of traffic congestion, the trip can take one-and-a-half to two hours,” he said. “Nearby, drones are expected to be stationed, and passengers would book flights in advance. At current estimates, a 15-kilometer trip would cost around $15.”

Authorities see air taxis as a possible solution to growing congestion around Almaty while also improving connections to tourism destinations and the emerging Alatau City cluster.

Routes linked to mountain tourism cluster

Officials are also studying possible flight corridors, wind conditions, safe flight altitudes and terrain features.

Among the routes under consideration are connections from Alatau to Almaty International Airport, Almaty railway stations, Konayev and the Kapshagai Reservoir area.

“These routes are connected to the mountain tourism cluster,” Bozumbayev said. “It is necessary to clearly determine at what altitude flights can operate safely during all four seasons.”

He added that specialists are also analyzing aeromagnetic zones and high-voltage power lines as part of the safety assessment.

“If we complete full testing this year, the system could be launched into operation next year,” he said.

Kazakhstan partners with Chinese and U.S. specialists

Bozumbayev noted that companies from China and the United States currently lead the global air taxi sector and said Kazakhstan has involved specialists from both countries in the project.

The government expects the initiative to be financed primarily through private investors and Kazakh companies rather than state budget funds.

Officials also said the aircraft could eventually be used not only for passenger transportation but also for cargo deliveries.