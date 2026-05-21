Kazakhstan Targets $4.5 Billion in Local Content Ahead of Nuclear Plant Construction

ALMATY – Kazakhstan aims to increase domestic participation in its future nuclear power industry to 30% before construction begins on the country’s planned nuclear power plants, a move expected to generate up to $4.5 billion in local production and contracts.

The target is outlined in a new government-approved comprehensive plan for the Development of Localization in the Nuclear Industry for 2026–2030, adopted on May 14.

The plan comes as Kazakhstan accelerates preparations for the construction of at least three nuclear power plants, which authorities describe as a key pillar of the country’s long-term energy security strategy.

Currently, Kazakhstan’s industrial sector is estimated to be capable of supplying only 20–22% of the goods, services and equipment required for the nuclear sector. The government now plans to raise that figure to 30% by the start of nuclear plant construction.

In monetary terms, officials estimate the localization target could translate into approximately $4–4.5 billion worth of domestic production and services tied to nuclear energy projects.

Kazakhstan seeks to expand industrial capacity

The government document identifies several major challenges facing Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry ambitions.

Among them are the limited number of domestic enterprises capable of producing nuclear-grade equipment and materials, insufficient compliance with international safety and quality standards, shortages of qualified specialists and limited experience working within the nuclear sector.

Authorities also highlighted the need to strengthen quality control systems and technical regulation. Under the plan, Kazakhstan intends to create a broader regulatory framework for the nuclear industry, including amendments to existing legislation and the adoption of new regulatory acts.

The government also plans to assess the sector’s future procurement needs, evaluate the capabilities of Kazakhstan’s industrial market, modernize existing factories, establish new production facilities and introduce digital systems into the supply chain.

Officials say the measures are intended not only to prepare Kazakhstan for nuclear plant construction, but also to improve the technological competitiveness of domestic industry and increase the participation of Kazakh companies in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The announcement comes ahead of a planned visit by Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who is expected to travel to Kazakhstan on May 25–27 for high-level talks on nuclear energy cooperation.

Grossi’s visit is expected to focus on Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy plans, regulatory development and international cooperation in the sector as the country moves closer to launching its first nuclear power projects.