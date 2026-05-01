News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Diplomacy, Regional Partnerships, and Middle Corridor

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected key articles from international media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the country’s role in nuclear non-proliferation discussions, expanding regional partnerships, growing role in developing the Middle Corridor trade route, and more.

Kazakhstan’s nuclear diplomacy offers lessons for the Iran crisis

The Times of Central Asia published an article on April 30 about the unresolved issue of Iran’s enriched uranium in ongoing negotiations and the technical and political challenges of safely removing it. It highlights Kazakhstan’s past experience with Operation Sapphire and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s role in emphasizing nuclear non-proliferation as a key to resolving the crisis.

“The situation in Iran is far more complex than Kazakhstan’s experience with Operation Sapphire, not least because Kazakhstan voluntarily relinquished its arsenal. The current Middle East crisis is broader in scope, involving multiple actors and potentially damaged or inaccessible nuclear facilities. For Iran, relinquishing nuclear materials would carry significant political costs.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstan’s experience offers a practical model for the safe removal of enriched uranium. Any future agreement with Iran will likely require either the removal or dilution of uranium while allowing the country to maintain access to peaceful nuclear energy,” reads the article.

Mongolia is redefining steppe diplomacy with Kazakhstan

The Diplomat published an article on April 24 about Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh’s state visit to Kazakhstan, hosted by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and how it strengthens the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. It highlights plans to expand trade, sign new agreements, and deepen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, and regional connectivity.

Middle Corridor countries approve 2026 plan, focus on digitalization and container growth

On April 24, Astana hosted a meeting of the Board and General Assembly of the international association Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported The Times of Central Asia on April 27.

The meetings were attended by representatives of TITR member countries, Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, as well as participants from several European countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania, and international partners such as Singapore.

The participating countries approved a detailed work plan for 2026, with a key focus on the digitalization of transport processes. Participants agreed to implement electronic document management using digital signatures and to establish direct data exchange between customs authorities and other stakeholders involved in cargo transportation.

Marianne de Jong: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands along the Middle Corridor continues to develop steadily

The Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, has said that Baku and Amsterdam are steadily expanding cooperation along the Middle Corridor, citing the strategic geographical positions of both countries, reported Azertac on April 29.

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands along the Middle Corridor continues to develop steadily. Both countries have much to learn from each other, as they occupy strategic positions providing access to Europe by land and sea,” said de Jong.

Unified plan proposed for the development of the Middle Corridor

A unified coordinated plan is needed for the development of the Middle Corridor, stated Sergei Revzin, CEO of the British company AGB Energy (specializing in oil and petroleum products trading and logistics services), during the 2nd Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum held in Baku, according to Report on April 24.

According to him, the participating countries of the Middle Corridor must act in a coordinated manner.

“There is no point in developing infrastructure in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan if the process is being held up in Turkmenistan. A unified development plan is needed: all countries in the region must implement similar rules and operating standards. As traders, we often face situations where we purchase goods at certain tariffs, but during transportation, those tariffs increase. This negatively affects business profitability. Our proposal is to establish fixed tariffs for one freight year. This will allow companies to plan their activities more accurately and reduce hidden costs,” Revzin emphasized.

Cove Kaz Capital Group completes financial transaction to acquire majority ownership in Tungsten Joint Venture in Kazakhstan

Business Wire released an article on April 29 about Cove Kaz Capital Group completing a key financial agreement to acquire a majority stake in a major tungsten mining project in Kazakhstan and moving forward with its development. It highlights the partnership with Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company to advance feasibility studies and eventually build one of the world’s largest undeveloped tungsten resources.