Almaty Climbers Push for Safer Mountain Tourism as Interest in Hiking Surges

ALMATY – As interest in mountain tourism around Almaty continues to grow, rescuers, tourism officials and mountaineers are raising concerns about the increasing number of unprepared hikers venturing into dangerous terrain, particularly teenagers and amateur tourist groups influenced by social media.

Authorities are now considering introducing mandatory registration for tourists before entering mountain routes in an effort to reduce accidents and improve rescue coordination, as it was discussed during an April 30 briefing at the Regional Communications Service.

Speaking with The Astana Times, Ada Dussali, vice president of the Almaty Mountaineering Federation (AMF), head of the Almaty Mountaineering School and founder of a women’s mountain community, said the growing popularity of hiking is both encouraging and alarming.

“On the one hand, we are very happy that more people are interested in the mountains. It means people love nature and want to explore it,” Dussali said. “But mountains remain an objectively dangerous environment, especially for people who are unprepared or inexperienced.”

Growing tourism, growing risks

According to her, the increase in mountain tourism around Almaty has also led to more accidents and rescue operations. In recent years, several incidents involving teenagers and inexperienced hikers have sparked public debate over mountain safety.

Dussali pointed to a recent case involving a young man, who died on the Molodezhny Peak, a 4,147-meter peak in the Ile Alatau mountains near Almaty popular among local climbers and hikers.

“From the perspective of the media and ordinary people, he seemed experienced because he had climbed many peaks. But from a mountaineering perspective, he lacked proper training and made critical mistakes, including climbing alone,” she said.

According to her, one of the biggest misconceptions is confusing casual hiking experience with professional mountaineering preparation.

“For beginners, any mountain can become dangerous,” Dussali said. “Even simple routes can end in tragedy if people underestimate the risks.”

She noted that many amateur guides operating through social media platforms often overestimate their own abilities and lead groups without proper qualifications or safety knowledge.

Calls for tourist registration system

Against this backdrop, Almaty’s authorities are developing plans to introduce a registration system for tourists entering mountain routes.

Dauren Yergaliyev, head of tourism infrastructure development at Almaty’s tourism department, said the initiative is being developed jointly with the Department of Emergency Situations and the AMF.

“This is first and foremost a matter of safety. We want to implement a system for registering group hikes to better understand where tourists are going and improve emergency response,” he said during the briefing.

The city has also been improving mountain infrastructure. According to officials, more than 1,000 kilometers of mountain trails have been digitized, with nearly 850 kilometers equipped with navigation signs, rest areas and safety infrastructure.

An additional 100 kilometers of trails were upgraded in 2025, while another 350 kilometers are planned for development in 2026. Authorities have also installed camping zones with solar charging stations for emergencies.

Why preparation matters

Rescuers said most mountain incidents stem from basic mistakes.

“The main problems are inappropriate clothing, poor footwear and underestimating weather conditions,” said Vadim Pak, chief rescuer of the Barys Rescue Service under Kazakhstan’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

Pak stressed that even simple preparation can save lives. Rescue services recommend informing relatives about hiking plans, checking weather forecasts, carrying first-aid kits, power banks, flashlights, food and warm clothing, and understanding basic navigation.

Dussali also emphasized the importance of continuous learning rather than relying on one-time experience.

“A person should prepare for every single trip,” she said. “You need to study the route, monitor avalanche risks and weather forecasts, check your equipment and understand how to react in emergencies.”

According to her, proper preparation becomes even more important as mountain tourism infrastructure expands deeper into the mountains around Almaty.

“If new roads and cable cars appear, people will be able to access more remote areas much faster. That means we need digital systems and safety mechanisms already in place,” she said.

The difference between hiking and mountaineering

Dussali explained that many people do not fully understand the distinction between ordinary hiking and mountaineering.

“If someone walks along established trails, that’s tourism,” she said. “But once people move onto glaciers, rocks, steep ascents or aim to reach summits, that becomes mountaineering and requires completely different preparation.”

She encouraged beginners to join certified clubs or training programs rather than relying solely on online advice or social media influencers.

“A good guide is usually someone with proper qualifications, mountaineering ranks and formal training,” she said. “People should not be afraid to ask guides about their experience and certifications.”

The survival mindset in the mountains

While Kazakhstan’s mountain tourism industry is still developing, Dussali believes the growing interest in nature and climbing is ultimately positive, provided safety evolves alongside popularity.

When asked what matters most in a critical situation in the mountains, Dussali paused before answering.

“The most important thing is the desire to survive. There are situations that seem hopeless, but people survive because they refuse to give up. But alongside that desire, preparation is absolutely essential,” she said.

Earlier, The Astana Times explored the growing popularity of mountain climbing around Almaty in a feature examining whether ordinary people can safely conquer some of the most iconic peaks of the Ile Alatau mountains.