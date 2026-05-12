Kazakhstan Adopts Decree to Introduce AI into Secondary Education System

ASTANA — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on May 12 aimed at integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into Kazakhstan’s secondary education system, as part of broader efforts to modernize education and strengthen the country’s human capital amid the rapid global development of AI.

Under the decree, the government is expected to approve by July 1, a comprehensive action plan for 2026-2029 focused on the large-scale introduction of AI into schools. The plan will include mechanisms for personalized learning, the development of digital infrastructure, teacher training, and the protection of students’ personal data, Akorda reported.

The document also provides for the use of recommendations by AI expert Kai-Fu Lee in practical implementation. By June 1, the government is to submit proposals for a pilot project in secondary education, with the initiative later expected to be scaled nationwide. The reforms are intended in part to reduce disparities in education quality between urban and rural schools.

As part of the pilot phase, schools are to receive the necessary technical equipment, including stable high-speed internet access, by Aug. 1.

The decree stipulates that national standards governing the use of AI in secondary education will be adopted by Sept. 1. By the same date, authorities are also expected to approve a continuous professional development plan for educators to ensure AI technologies serve as a supplementary teaching tool without replacing teachers’ professional roles.