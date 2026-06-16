Jackie Chan Film Shoots Begin in Mangystau Region

ASTANA — Filming for “Armor of God 4: Ultimatum,” starring Jackie Chan, has begun in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region, according to Kazinform.

The first scenes of the international film project have already been shot against the region’s distinctive natural landscapes. One of the movie’s main filming locations is the Bozzhyra tract, a globally recognized natural landmark of the region.

A 35-member film crew filmed at Bozzhyra between June 7 and June 12. Mangystau governor Nurdaulet Kilybai said the region offers unique advantages for large-scale film industry projects and expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing the creative economy, promoting cultural heritage and strengthening the region’s tourism appeal.

Officials described the project as an important event for Kazakhstan’s film industry that could create new opportunities to promote domestic tourism internationally. They said showcasing Mangystau’s natural and historical attractions in an international film production could help attract global attention, support tourism development, increase investment appeal and strengthen the international image of both the region and Kazakhstan.

Filming is expected to be completed this year, with the movie scheduled for release in February 2027.

The project’s team first arrived in Aktau in November last year to explore potential filming locations. In December, Mangystau was officially approved as one of the filming locations for the movie. In April, it was announced that scenes for the franchise would also be filmed in Kaskelen, a town in the Almaty Region.