Kazakhstan to Build Unified Digital Transport Platform by Year’s End

ASTANA — Kazakhstan plans to create a unified digital database to manage the country’s transport and logistics chain in real time by the end of 2026, as was revealed during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on June 16.

According to Bektenov, countries including China, Japan and members of the European Union are introducing digital solutions and artificial intelligence into transport systems to improve efficiency, reduce delays and increase network capacity.

“These technologies are used to optimize train schedules, reduce downtime, increase throughput and improve network maintenance,” Bektenov said.

He instructed the Ministry of Transport and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to complete the creation of a centralized “data lake” by the end of this year. The platform is expected to facilitate real-time management of the entire transport and logistics chain.

Bektenov also emphasized the need to improve service quality in railway transportation while increasing transit and export freight volumes.

“Decisions on the development of the sector must be made proactively to ensure the growth of Kazakhstan’s economy as a whole,” he said.

The planned digital platform forms part of broader efforts to introduce advanced technologies into Kazakhstan’s transport system.

Satellite Internet coming to passenger trains

In a separate announcement following the government meeting, KTZ officials said passenger trains operated by the national carrier are expected to receive satellite internet service by the end of the summer.

Speaking at a press conference on June 16, KTZ Deputy Chairman Anuar Akhmetzhanov said internet access has already been launched on the Nurly Zhol–Semei route. Installation of satellite communication terminals is also underway on trains operating on the Almaty–Pavlodar, Pavlodar–Turkistan and Nurly Zhol–Atyrau routes.

According to Akhmetzhanov, the technology has already been tested through pilot projects on the Astana–Almaty and Astana–Oskemen routes using the Eutelsat OneWeb and Starlink systems.

“I am speaking specifically about passenger trains operated by the national carrier. According to our plans, by the end of the summer, we intend to equip all major routes with satellite internet,” he said.

The rollout is expected to improve connectivity for passengers traveling on long-distance rail routes across the country and represents another step in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s railway system.