Kazakhstan Explains US Visa Refusals, Signals Progress on Schengen Talks

ASTANA — Nearly half of visa applications submitted by Kazakhstan citizens to the United States (US) are denied due primarily to documentation issues rather than nationality-based restrictions, official Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said on June 15 during a press briefing.

Zhetybayev addressed concerns over a previously reported 45% U.S. visa refusal rate for Kazakhstan citizens and growing complaints about lengthy Schengen visa processing times ahead of the summer travel season.

According to Zhetybayev, most U.S. visa refusals are linked to errors or inconsistencies in application documents.

“There is a specific list of required documents that applicants must submit. If everything meets the requirements and there have been no violations on the applicant’s part, a visa can be issued,” he said.

When documents are incomplete or raise questions, applicants are often asked to provide additional information. In many cases, visas are approved after the requested documents are submitted, he added.

Zhetybayev described the issue as largely technical, citing mistakes in application forms, insurance documents, travel itineraries, and other paperwork.

His comments came after journalists asked whether Russian citizens applying for U.S. visas through consular offices in Kazakhstan receive approvals more frequently than Kazakhstan citizens.

The Foreign Ministry has no information supporting such claims, Zhetybayev said, adding that the U.S. Embassy has not released statistics or statements indicating preferential treatment for Russian applicants.

The briefing also focused on visa challenges facing Kazakhstan travelers heading to Europe. Many applicants have reported longer waiting times for Schengen visas, an increase in refusals, and frustration over non-refundable visa fees when applications are rejected.

Zhetybayev said negotiations between Kazakhstan and the European Union on visa facilitation and readmission agreements are progressing. A third round of talks took place in Brussels last week, following earlier discussions aimed at simplifying travel procedures for Kazakhstan citizens.

“The process is moving forward very well. We hope to share more detailed information in the near future,” he said.

However, he cautioned that visa issuance remains the sovereign right of each country and that foreign embassies process applications according to their own national legislation.

The ministry attributes part of the current backlog to the start of the summer tourism season, which has increased pressure on consular services across Europe. For now, officials are advising travelers to apply well in advance and carefully review documentation requirements before submitting applications.

The comments come as European countries prepare to introduce a new Entry/Exit System (EES), which will require biometric registration of non-EU travelers entering the Schengen Area. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry warned citizens about the upcoming changes in May, saying the new system could affect border procedures and travel planning.